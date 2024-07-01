Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $253.00 to $288.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.09.

ALNY opened at $243.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $252.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

