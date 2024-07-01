Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises 1.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.90. 1,457,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

