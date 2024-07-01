Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.00. 10,334,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,350,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.