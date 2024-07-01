Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
