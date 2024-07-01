agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 1,866,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,345,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

