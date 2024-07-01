Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

AFBI opened at $21.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Affinity Bancshares has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares stock. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AFBI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.20% of Affinity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

