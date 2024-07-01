Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.27, Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of AEMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,545. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AEMD. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.