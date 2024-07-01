Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $153.64 and last traded at $154.15. Approximately 18,332,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 64,777,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.21.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

The company has a market cap of $252.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

