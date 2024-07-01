Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.22 and last traded at $60.22. Approximately 477,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,714,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

