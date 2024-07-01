Ade LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ade LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 8,310,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

