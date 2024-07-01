Ade LLC Has $15.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ade LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.4% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 102,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $547.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,968,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. The company has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.