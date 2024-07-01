Ade LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ade LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.63. 1,192,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

