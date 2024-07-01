abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (ADIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 46.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.42. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance

LON:ADIG opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.02) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £243.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,990.00 and a beta of 0.38. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 70.29 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.12).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tom Challenor sold 40,959 shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.91), for a total value of £29,490.48 ($37,410.22). Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

