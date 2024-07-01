8,171 Shares in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 1,165.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 162,549 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Lazard by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Lazard by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 149,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Lazard by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Lazard Stock Up 1.5 %

Lazard stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.76. 1,321,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,622. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -110.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

