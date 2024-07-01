31,554 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,554 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,143 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,951 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.54. 1,002,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,851. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

