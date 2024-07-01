28,917 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Purchased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Global X MLP ETF makes up 0.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,910,000 after buying an additional 113,025 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 189,931 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.77. 65,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

