22,624 Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Bought by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,329,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,890,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BITF. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

About Bitfarms

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

