2,136 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,191,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

