13,900 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,297,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,974. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.71. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

