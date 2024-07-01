111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
111 Stock Down 1.8 %
YI stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter.
About 111
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
