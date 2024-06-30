zkSync Tops 24 Hour Volume of $120.62 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. One zkSync token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. zkSync has a market capitalization of $587.77 million and approximately $120.62 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get zkSync alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.16868051 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $179,908,072.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for zkSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for zkSync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.