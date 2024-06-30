Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $10.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.63. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $36.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $39.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.77 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.78.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $452.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.79. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

