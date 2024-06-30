Zacks Research Comments on CNA Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNA. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 631,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

