Zacks Research Comments on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BMY opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

