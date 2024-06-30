Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

