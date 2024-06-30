yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $6,280.35

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $6,280.35 or 0.10318340 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $208.97 million and $27.92 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,274 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars.

