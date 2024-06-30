XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.0468

XRUN (XRUN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $91,314.30 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,738,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

