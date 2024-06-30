WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

Shares of WuXi AppTec stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

About WuXi AppTec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.