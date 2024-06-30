Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $393.44 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $393.44 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,627,564,392,313 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,617,437,508,212.245. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004739 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $4,781,778.15 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.