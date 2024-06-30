Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $87.32 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 157,169,038 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 155,049,858.73047358. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.54700472 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3316 active market(s) with $9,418,343.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

