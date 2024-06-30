Wrapped Matic Price Tops $0.55 (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $85.16 million and $10.16 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 155,547,156 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 155,049,858.73047358. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.54700472 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3316 active market(s) with $9,418,343.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

