WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 990

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 965.83 ($12.25).
WPP Trading Down 2.2 %
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
