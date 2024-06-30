WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 990

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 965.83 ($12.25).

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Trading Down 2.2 %

WPP Company Profile

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 724.40 ($9.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15). The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7,244.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 797.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 763.76.

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.