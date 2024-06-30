WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 33,603 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,603 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 0.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average of $199.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

