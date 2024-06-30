WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 1,711 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $257.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,619,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,949. The stock has a market cap of $249.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.79 and its 200 day moving average is $276.20.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,193,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,387 shares of company stock valued at $151,174,635. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.