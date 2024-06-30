WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WM Technology Stock Down 15.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPSW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 38,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.28.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

