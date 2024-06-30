WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WM Technology Stock Down 15.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPSW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 38,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.28.
WM Technology Company Profile
