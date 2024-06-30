Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 156,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 272,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,715. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.