Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 54,826 FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 166,464 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,763 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 518,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

