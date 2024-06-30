Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,490. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
