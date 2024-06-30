Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,065 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 987.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 148,109 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,672.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $81.08. 1,101,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.