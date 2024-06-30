Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.57. 2,645,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,288. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

