Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $16.53 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 249.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $364.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.40 and a 200 day moving average of $329.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $370.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

