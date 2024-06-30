Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.13. 5,598,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

