Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.