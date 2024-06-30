Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $589.79. 809,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,822. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $601.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

