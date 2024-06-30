Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wilmar International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $22.67 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.
Wilmar International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wilmar International
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.