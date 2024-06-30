Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 190.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 26.7% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 234,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,688,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,158. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.03. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $105.69.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

