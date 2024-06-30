Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.27.

NYSE VNO opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.27 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,429,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

