Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

VSTO has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.7 %

VSTO opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.