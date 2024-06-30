Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 524,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 816,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.27 and a beta of 0.88. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

