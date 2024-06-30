Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Up 36.4% in June

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 1,552,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

